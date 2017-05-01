Grand-opening of outpatient behavioral health practice during mental health awareness month

Since 1949, the beginning of May has marked the start of mental health awareness month and with that came the ribbon-cutting and grand opening for an outpatient behavioral health practice in Evansville.

It's called 'Peace of Mind Counseling'. They will provide counseling services including depression, anxiety, trauma, substance abuse, and psych testing for all ages.

The national alliance on mental illness reports that 1 in 5 Americans suffer from some form of mental illness and it crosses all socioeconomic classes.

Mary Pruitt-Pedtke with Peace of Mind says this month is important to focus on the negative perceptions of mental illness.

Peace of Mind has actually been open since August, and they're located on Cross Pointe boulevard on Evansville's east side.

