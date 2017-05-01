Hyatt Place Hotel set to open in Fall 2018

A new five-story, 139 room hotel in downtown Evansville is set to open in Fall 2018.

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Site Review Committee heard an update on the new Hyatt Place hotel Monday morning.

That hotel will be built at Second and Chestnut Streets, where the former Scottish Rite was located.

Officials say the $18-million hotel is set to begin construction later this summer.

Right now, we're told, the process is in the engineering phase then developers will apply for all the permits needed.

We also learned the Daily Grind will open in the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union Plaza in July.

Panda Express, a Chinese restaurant, is set to open late this year near Menards on North Green River Road.

Simplicity Furniture plans to open in the former Harp's Fish and Pets store in June.

