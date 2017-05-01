EPD: Suspect in west side bank robbery in jail

Evansville police arrested the man they say robbed a west side bank.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Monday at the United Fidelity on St. Joseph Avenue.

Police say 32-year-old John Hegwood walked into the bank, implied he had a weapon, and demanded cash before he left.

Bank Robbery Suspect- Happened at 311 N St Joe at 2:15. Implied a weapon. Call EPD @ 436-7979 or WeTip @1-800-78-CRIME if you recognize him. pic.twitter.com/yxdxZoMXZ6 — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 1, 2017

Hegwood was arrested around 5:30 p.m. at Columbia and Oakley without incident. He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

