EPD: Suspect in west side bank robbery in jail - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Suspect in west side bank robbery in jail

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police arrested the man they say robbed a west side bank.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Monday at the United Fidelity on St. Joseph Avenue.

Police say 32-year-old John Hegwood walked into the bank, implied he had a weapon, and demanded cash before he left.

Hegwood was arrested around 5:30 p.m. at Columbia and Oakley without incident. He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly