Traffic Alert: Fix for 41 projects start Monday

Drivers should expect lane restrictions soon on U.S. Highway 41.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced evening lane restrictions will begin Monday, May 8, as the Fix for 41 project gets underway.

Crews will be restricting lanes on U.S. Highway 41 for shoulder widening, construction of a temporary bridge at Cheatham Slough, and installation of traffic cameras from the interchange of Interstate 69 to U.S. Highway 41, to Stratman Road.

According to INDOT, the right lane of traffic will be closed in each direction during the following times:

• Monday-Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Friday, 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

• Saturday, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

• Sunday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound wide-load traffic should use Audubon Parkway, U.S. 60 in Owensboro, U.S. 231 and Indiana State Road 66. Southbound wide-loads should use Indiana S.R. 66 (Lloyd Expressway) to U.S. 231, onto U.S. 60 and the Audubon Parkway.

Fix For 41 is a collaborative construction project between INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The goal is to rehabilitate seven U.S. 41 bridges and the highway pavement between the bridges from near the U.S. 41 interchange with I-69 in Evansville, south to the Indiana/Kentucky border.

