Officials say water is safe to drink in Troy

The "Do Not Consume" order has been lifted in Troy.

Officials said Wednesday the water is safe to drink.

Three juveniles are facing charges after they broke into the water reservoir in Troy, according to Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone.

A "Do Not Consume" order was issued for water customers as a precautionary measure.

Sheriff Malone told us the juveniles will be charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors.

