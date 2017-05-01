Juveniles accused of breaking into Troy, IN water reservoir; 'Do Not Consume' order still active

Three juveniles are facing charges after they broke into the water reservoir in Troy, according to Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone.

A "Do Not Consume" order was issued for water customers as a precautionary measure.

The first round of samples have come back satisfactory, but the state requires to have two consecutive rounds of satisfactory water sample results before the order can be lifted.

You should not drink or cook with the town's water until further notice. Officials tell us the order will be in effect for at least 2 to 3 days. There is drinking water available at Troy's town hall.

Sheriff Malone told us the juveniles will be charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors.

