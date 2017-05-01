'Do Not Consume' order issued after break-in at Troy, IN water reservoir

A "Do Not Consume" order has been issued for water customers in Troy, IN.

Officials tell us someone broke into the town's reservoir over the weekend. Now officials are testing the water as a precautionary measure.

You should not drink or cook with the town's water until further notice. Officials tells us the order will be in effect for at least 2 to 3 days.

There is drinking water available at Troy's town hall.

