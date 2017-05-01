HPD: Man has life-threatening injuries after stabbing; suspect on the loose

The suspect in a Henderson stabbing is still on the loose.

It happened Monday morning around 9:45 at a business in the 800 block of 3rd St.

Police say a man was stabbed in the chest and is now at the hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing victim is unconscious and unable to talk but is still alive, according to HPD. — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) May 1, 2017

The suspect left in a white Cadillac with a black top. HPD is on the lookout and says to contact them if you see anything. — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) May 1, 2017

Anyone with information should call Henderson police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

We'll keep you updated.

