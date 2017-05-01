Crews busy with water rescues early Monday morning

Crews were busy in a couple of Tri-State counties early Monday morning helping some people who got stuck in high water.

Warrick County crews we're on Telephone Road, between Libbert and Bell. They have seen some major flooding in that area. Everyone was safe from that rescue.

Multiple counties forced to close select roadways after weekend rain

Several crews in Gibson County were also out helping people get safely out of their flooded cars. That was on County road 550 East, near County Road 900 South.

