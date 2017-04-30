EPD investigating animal cruelty case

Evansville Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

Officers said they found a dog dead tried to a tree in the 700 block of Governor Street.

Police say there was no fresh water or food, and it appears the dog strangled itself.

There was a second dog also tied to the tree, officials said.

Authorities said the dog is alive but in bad shape.

If you have any information that could help call the police.

