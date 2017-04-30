Eagles fifth at rainy GLVC Championship

Inclement weather forced the Great Lakes Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship from 54-holes to 36-holes, where the University of Southern Indiana women's golf team placed fifth at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo, Illinois.



Play was suspended Saturday two-thirds through the second round, and after completing the round on Sunday, teams were unable to get in round three, making the championship official after 36-holes.



Junior Taylor Howerton (Evansville, Indiana) paced the Screaming Eagles, and was one stroke off the lead after carding a first round 72. However, playing in wet conditions, she shot an 80 in the second round to finish tied for ninth with an eight-over 152.



Freshman Grace Davis (Valparaiso, Indiana) also got off to a strong start, posting a 75 in round one. She then shot an 81 in round two for a 12-over 156, tying for 14th.



USI placed fifth out of 14 teams after firing a 315 in round one, while shooting a 327 in round two for a 66-over 642. The University of Indianapolis claimed the team crown with an eight-over 584 (292-292). Paxton DeHaven of UIndy was the individual medalist with an even par 144 (72-72).



The Eagles will find out if they qualified for the NCAA II East Super Regional on Monday. The regional consists of 12 teams and six individuals and will be played at Glenmoor Country Club in Canton, Ohio. USI is currently 10th in the East Region rankings.

4/28-30/2017 -- GLVC Championship

Annbriar Golf Course -- Waterloo, Illinois

Par 72, 5882 yards -- 14 teams, 70 players

Southern Indiana 315 327 642 +66 5th Howerton, Taylor 72 80 152 +8 t-9th Davis, Grace 75 81 156 +12 t-14th Jacobsen, Kori 84 81 165 +21 t-31st Bumpus, Holly 86 85 171 +27 t-46th Zehner, Abbey 84 88 172 +28 t-49th

# Indicates individual player

Courtesy: USI Media Relations