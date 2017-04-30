Atkins earns maiden Tour title at El Bosque Mexico Championship

Third-year Web.com Tour member Matt Atkins rose to the occasion in Sunday's final round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova, firing a bogey-free, 4-under 68 to capture his first career Web.com Tour title.

Atkins began the final round a stroke ahead of Sebastian Munoz and never trailed on Sunday, making birdie on holes 2, 8, 11 and 18 and keeping his card blemish-free, resulting in a three-shot win over Munoz, who closed in 2-under 70.

Atkins becomes the first University of South Carolina-Aiken alum to win on the Web.com Tour, and he moves to sixth on the Regular Season money list.

After missing five cuts in his first six starts of the 2017 season, the 26-year-old is suddenly well positioned to earn a PGA TOUR card for the first time.

Courtesy: Web.com Media Relations