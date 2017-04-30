Tom Crean visits the Tri-State, speaks at NFF Banquet

He spoke at a banquet for the National Football Foundation (WFIE)

Former Indiana University basketball coach Tom Crean was in the Tri-State on Sunday.

He spoke at a banquet for the National Football Foundation.

The speaker was supposed to be his father-in-law, Jack Harbaugh, but he had to cancel. Crean wanted to take the time to sit down with each of the award winners at this event who are right around the age of his son.

This is his first time speaking publicly since being let go as IU's head coach in March.

He addressed seven high school football players honored for their commitment on the field and in the classroom; six of them are from the Evansville area.

The NFF prides itself on developing leadership and sportsmanship qualities in amateur athletics.

Even though he's a basketball guy, Crean said he had a lot he wanted to tell these kids.

