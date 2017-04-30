Another Chance for Animals hosts event to help pets find a home

The Another Chance for Animals organization works hard to try and find a safe home for animals they take in.

More than 25 animals were brought to Specialty Pet Grooming for an animal adoption event on Sunday.

A lot of the animals at the event don't do well at Petsmart where we're told they're too loud.

Most of their animals are adopted out, making it harder for these animals to find homes.

The event was aimed at hopefully finding those pets find their forever homes.

Madison Jaques, who adopted a cat said, "I am excited for it to meet our other cat Bella, and for her to have a playmate and just have another cute little cat in our life."

If you're interested in adopting but couldn't make it to the event you can find all the information and animals available for adoption here.

