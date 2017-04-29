Coroner: Woman's body pulled from Perry Co. lake

The Perry County coroner says the body pulled from Tipsaw Lake over the weekend is that of a woman in her 50s.

Update on body found in Tipsaw Lake: Coroner tells me the body is that of a female in her 50's. Should release identity later today. pic.twitter.com/Ge3DB1qp0D — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) May 1, 2017

According to Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone, a person was canoeing on Tipsaw Lake when they saw what they believed to be a body. The Sheriff's Office was contacted by the individual around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The coroner tells 14 News that it is estimated the woman died sometime between seven days and two weeks ago.

Sheriff Malone added that the condition of the body is so badly decomposed, making it difficult to identify characteristics of the body. Until an autopsy is complete, Indiana State Police can't move further with the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this, please contact Perry County authorities at 812-547-7068.

We will keep this story updated.

