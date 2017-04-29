Multiple counties forced to close select roadways after weekend rain

This photo was sent in from an anonymous viewer. (WFIE)

Photo sent in by Chris Lee, showing the water over Baseline/Old Petersburg Road. (WFIE)

Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.

Several major roadways throughout the area have been closed as well. Highway 41, south of State Road 57, has been reopened.

According to the INDOT website, these are the current road closures around the Tri-State. The closures are expected to last until May 2, 2017.

Dubois County:

I-64 at the 63-79-mile marker has reopened.

State Route 145, from I-64 to SR 64, is closed.

Several roads are closed in Jasper: State Route 162, in Jasper, will remain closed until flood water subsides. State Road 164 from SR 545 to Jasper is closed. 2nd St. from Clay St. to IGA. 3rd Ave. from Newton St. to Main St. 3rd St. and Newton St. Clay St. from 2nd St. to Wernsing Rd. 4th St. from Clay St. to St. John. 4th St. from Mills St. to the riverwalk Riverwalk parking area off of 4th St. is underwater. Cathy Lane and Kellerville Rd, South Newton from 2nd St. to 3rd Ave.



Dubois Co. dispatch says anyone driving through these areas will be cited.

This part of state route 162 in Jasper will remain closed until the flooding subsides. pic.twitter.com/4IPRm4iHW3 — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) April 29, 2017

Gibson County:

State Route 64 is closed from SR 57 to SR 6, SR 357 to SR 61, and CR 1275 to SR 61.

State Road 65/125 south, south of Owensville Junction, is closed.

US Highway 41 southbound lanes south of Ft. Branch at Deadman's curve are open again.

Perry County:

State Route 545 is closed between SR 66 and SR 62.

Posey County:

State Route 66 is closed from mile marker zero to mile marker seven. SR 66 at Mary Anderson Road is closed due to high water

State Route 69 is closed between mile marker 13-34, due to high water.

State Route 165 at Seibert Rd.

Springfield between State Road 69 and Record Road.

Shotgun Lane and Gibson County Line Road.

Crab Orchard at Lower New Harmony Road.

Raben Road is closed in several places... including the State Road 62 intersection.

Upper Mount Vernon at Ford Road.

Gun Club Road at State Road 62 North.

Lower New Harmony at Curtis Road.

Spencer County:

State Route 62, between 145 and 545, and from US 231 in Dale to 162 in Gentryville, is closed due to high water.

Vanderburgh County:

Additional barricades are being placed for road closure at State Route 57 and Boonville-New Harmony Road.

State Route 66 is closed at SR 65 to US 41.

Lyle Rd from Bayou Creek to Nurrenburn

Owensville Rd from Baseline Rd to Nisbet Station

Old Princeton Rd from Schillinger to Stacer Rd

Old Boonville Highway from Lynch Rd to Warrick County Line.

Roads on the north side of Evansville were under water earlier Saturday. 14 News anchor Beth Sweeney traveled through the area and was able to get this video of the roadways.

Warrick County:

State Route 61 is closed from SR 68 to SR 64.

State Route 68 is closed from SR 57 to SR 61.

Telephone Road and Libbert has been blocked off due to flooding.

We will continue to update this with the latest closings.

