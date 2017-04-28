Taking a Stand: Importance of mentoring

Like many of you, I was fortunate to have mentors and advocates in my life as a young person.

That's not the case for many children in the Tri-State. The importance of mentoring and advocating has on a young life cannot be overstated.

According to the Boy's and Girl's Club's website, mentoring nurtures young people's self-esteem by instilling in them a sense of belonging, usefulness and influence.

Mentoring can inspire and enable them while shaping a productive, responsible and caring adult.

This week we reported that Vanderburgh county CASA, a group that advocates for children and serves nearly 880, needs more volunteers. They currently have 170 volunteers. That's not enough. We are told that other Tri-State counites have the same problem.

We should feel fortunate to have these wonderful organizations helping our young people, but they need more help.

Visit CASA and the Boy's and Girl's club websites in your community you see how you can help.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.