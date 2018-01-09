Owner of Tell City Cinema in court for lease payments on city equipment

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - The owner of Tell City Cinema was in court Friday, but not for his rape and sexual assault charges.
William Lillpop was brought to court for being nearly three months behind on lease payments to the city for theater equipment.
Regency Properties were also there to finalize Lillpop's eviction from the theater. They will be changing the locks because they are now taking control of the building.
Mayor Jim Adams says the equipment they were leasing to Lillpop is now back in the city's hands. As far as the debt Lillpop owes, mayor Adams says they are using his motorcycle and house as collateral but it's still not enough to pay off the $135,000 he owes.
As of now, the theater is shut down and not for sale but Mayor Adams doesn't anticipate that lasting long.
"It's the only cinema we have in town for our community its part of the wellness program," said Mayor Adams. "We have so many grandparents in this area that can take their grandkids to a show and we want to maintain that. We're going to do anything we can to keep the cinema in Tell City."
The property was built to be a cinema with sloping floors.
Adams is keeping the equipment at the property in hopes a new owner will re-open the theater when it goes up for sale.
Lillpop is in jail without bail after being charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual misconduct.
