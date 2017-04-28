Lane restrictions for Twin Bridges on Tuesday

We have a traffic alert to pass on for drivers in Henderson and Evansville next week.

State highway department officials tell us the contractor has completed all portions of the Twin Bridge work that required night lane restrictions.

There will be daytime lane restrictions on Tuesday. Officials say they will be inspecting recently installed navigation lights.

Northbound restrictions will start around 8:30 a.m. and last a few hours.

Crews will move to the southbound bridge around noon. That work will also take two to three hours.

All traffic will move to the left-hand lane.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.