Close the Door - A 14NEWS Special Report

Close the door. Three simple words that could save your life.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, seven people die in U.S. home fires per day on average.

In addition to smoke alarms and having an escape route, firefighters also recommend sleeping with your bedroom door shut.

Randy Moore digs into the science that can give you the precious extra seconds to survive a home fire tonight only on 14NEWS at 6.

