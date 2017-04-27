Terrence Roach's attorney says released info will taint potential jury pool

The attorney for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's death told a judge Thursday that he's not happy that information on the case was released before he got it.

The information Terrence Roach's attorney is talking about are documents we received a few weeks ago.

Detectives list a black T-shirt Aleah was wearing when she disappeared, as well as a mattress, and duct tape.

Roach's attorney, Glen Grampp, told the judge it's disturbing that the info was released to the media and the public before he got his hands on it.

Grampp told us he requested forensic exams, statements, and an autopsy report about a month ago. Some of that info was released by authorities a few weeks ago.

Now Grampp says that info will taint a potential jury pool if the case goes to trial.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.