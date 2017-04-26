CASA in need of child advocates

A group, known for advocating for children in the courtroom, was honored on Wednesday night.

Vanderburgh County CASA celebrated its commitment by recognizing volunteers.

While a large group of volunteers was honored, CASA officials say they need more people to serve as advocates for children.

At the Evansville County Club, a room full of volunteers were praised for their service, but here's the thing, there are still 562 children on the wait list in Vanderburgh County alone.

Vanderburgh County CASA is serving nearly 880 children with only about 170 volunteers.

So, the organization is making a plea for more people to sign up.

One CASA volunteer says serving as an advocate is one of the most rewarding experiences she's ever had.

"I know I've made a difference," said CASA volunteer Marilyn Ashley. "I have advocated for 44 children and when you have children that three or four years after they're adopted into a new home and when they contact you and say, 'Come see me,' 'Come watch me swim in my new pool,' it's everything."

"We have, I think, right now we're almost close to 500 kids that are on our wait list," said CASA Executive Director Suzanne Draper. "We have more volunteers than we've ever had, we're serving more children, however, the need and the number of children coming into this system is even greater than has ever been."

If you would like to volunteer, there's an informational meeting on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact your local CASA office.

