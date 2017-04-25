Suspect involved in Webster Co. shooting booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

A suspect involved in a Webster Co. shooting was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Sunday.

According to KSP, Chief Chris Evitts, with the Clay Police Department, and a trooper arrested two men in the 600 block of Highway 41 A, south of Dixon, in a counterfeit investigation and place them in a cruiser.

As officers executed a search warrant, they say 30-year-old Alex Harvey, of Dixon, managed to get his handcuffs from his back to his front and get in the front seat before taking off with the car.

Troopers say Chief Evitts was trapped in the car door as he attempted to get Harvey out and he ended up being dragged by the vehicle. The trooper stopped the car by shooting into it and hitting Harvey.

Harvey was taken to Methodist Hospital. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail around 2 p.m. on Sunday with no bond.

Evitts was taken to Baptist Hospital in Madisonville where he was treated and released.

Troopers arrested also 23-year-old Damien Golike, of Henderson, as part of the counterfeiting investigation. He was taken to the Webster County Jail and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, serving parole violation, promoting contraband, and persistent felony offender.

State police say the identity of the trooper involved in the incident will be released at a later time and he has been placed on paid administrative leave per KSP policy.

