Suspect involved in Webster Co. shooting booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

It happened Monday morning around 9:45 at a business in the 800 block of 3rd St.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
According to a press release, 56-year-old William E. Woodring walked away from the detention center around 5:20 a.m. Sunday while working as part of the jail’s kitchen work detail.More >>
Crews were busy in a couple of Tri-State counties early Monday morning helping some people who got stuck in high water.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Tipsaw Lake on Saturday.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
Animal Adventure Park will announce the baby's name Monday live on Good Morning America. The announcement is supposed to come during the 8 a.m. hour of the show.More >>
A total of 24 Russians and 3 Thais were hurt, with some suffering serious fractures and bruising, when the plane unexpectedly hit an "air hole" during its approach to Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the statement from Russian Embassy in Bangkok.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>
The first shark bite of the season has some beach goers on alert. ...More >>
