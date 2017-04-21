$4.5-million paving project awarded in Owensville

A nearly $4.5-million paving project for State Roads 64 and 65 has been awarded and will begin in about a month.

The project will come in three phases.

The first phase will be a complete road reconstruction that will start at the intersection of State Roads 64 and 65 and go down to County Road 300 South. That part of the highway will be shut down for 70 days once the road work begins.

INDOT's Jason Tiller says detours will go through Owensville to IN-168.

The second phase of the project will pave from County Road 350 South to the Owensville tower.

The final phase will finish resurfacing from the water tower to the post office.

