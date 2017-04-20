Fred's Bar & Grill closing after 30 years

We've learned Fred's Bar and Grill that sits on West Virginia Street is closing.

The Willman family, who've run the restaurant for 30 years, tell us its time to retire. But it might not be the end of the building.

ECHO Housing will buy the site. It sits across from many of the properties they own in Jacobsville.

Fred's will close May 20.

No word on ECHO housing's plans for the site.

