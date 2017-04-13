Person who found Aleah Beckerle's remains collects another rewar - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Person who found Aleah Beckerle's remains collects another reward

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We've learned Cathy Murray collected another reward in the Aleah Beckerle case.

Aleah's great aunt, Laura VanBibber Jackson, told us she gave Murray $2,000 raised from the Bring Aleah Home Account at United Fidelity Bank.

Last week, Murray received $7,500 from Apex Behavioral Services in Evansville.

