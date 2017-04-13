Authorities release list of what detectives gathered from home Aleah was found in

We have new information on what authorities found and seized from the home where Aleah Beckerle's remains were found.

Detectives listed a black T-shirt with white lettering from Aleah's body, a mattress, and duct tape.

The list also includes things collected during the autopsy, like the tops of her arm and leg bones, and the nerve stimulating device with a serial number that was used to identify her.

All of this is evidence in the case against 24-year-old Terrence Roach, who is the man charged in Aleah's kidnapping and murder.

