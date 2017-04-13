A sneak peek inside the former Integra Bank building

A building sitting vacant for five years will get some major renovations for a Warrick County company's move to downtown Evansville. This week, we got our first look inside.

"As you can see, we've got this first floor pretty much gutted at this point." says Realtor, Keith Kinney.

The former Integra Bank building won't be empty much longer. We learned, C.H. Robinson will be the newest neighbor to the IU Med Center and newly opened Doubletree Hotel.

The company, with its 31 employees helps move products from point A to point B for companies who manufacture & distribute products and goods. They deal with many major companies right here in Evansville.

Realtor, Keith Kinney says he's worked with C.H. Robinson for the past six months on their move. They eventually decided on this building as their future home.

Last week they signed their lease; the next day, the work started.

"If you look over here on the side wall, where we've pulled the drywall off, you can see that it's terra cotta tile work," said Kinney.

That tile work stretched up three stories before the building was renovated. Kinney says that and the massive vaults on this floor and in the basement will stay.

On the other floors? They're available to rent. He says it'd be a great space for another business.

As for C.H. Robinson, Kinney tells me he's glad the company saw the potential here.

"They recognize their future is going to be with the millennial generation. They're looking to be downtown," said Kinney.

C.H. Robinson plans to move in by July

