Taking a Stand: Recognizing EVSC educators

By: Dr. David Smith, Superintendent of EVSC

For many years the Courier and Press and University of Evansville have recognized a group of individuals who make a tremendous difference in the lives of others in the annual Vanderburgh County Educator of the Year program.

As superintendent, I take great pride in the fact all four of the selected educators came from EVSC schools. I want to take this opportunity to recognize and thank these individuals for their tireless dedication and commitment to the students and families of the schools they serve.

Congratulations to Jackelyn Holtz, Tonya Weinzapfel, Brad Lamey and Kristine Eichholz.

As I participated in these surprise celebrations, it was powerful to witness the appreciation of the winners...and even more inspiring to observe the obvious admiration of the students and colleagues who are fortunate to learn from and work with these highly respected educators.

They represent so many others who give their time and talent every day to work with the young people in schools throughout our community to prepare them for a successful future. That is something we can all take pride in.

I'm David Smith, blessed to be the superintendent of the EVSC.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.