Man who says he alerted authorities to Aleah Beckerle's body speaks exclusively to 14 News

The Evansville man who says he alerted police to Aleah Beckerle's body is telling his side of the story.

Antwan Henry is in the Vanderburgh County Jail and it's from jail that Henry says he first made authorities aware of where a body was located.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview, Antwan Henry speaks for the first time about a call that led to the discovery of Aleah Beckerle's body.

Henry said around 10:00 on the morning of Saturday, March 25, he made a routine call to his girlfriend, Cathy Murray.

He says Murray was hysterical.

After she calmed down, Henry says Murray told him she went inside a vacant home on South Bedford looking for items to salvage and stumbled upon a body.

Henry says it was he who alerted detectives to the discovery.

He says from his conversation with Murray, he thought the body was that of a Hispanic person. He insists he did not know the body was Aleah Beckerle.

It was that Monday night that Evansville Police say they located a body inside the house and began a death investigation. Two days later we learned the body was that of Aleah Beckerle.

Henry says he's not sure why Murray chose to go into that house. He also says he never met Aleah but he is familiar with Demarco Roach, the father of Terrence Roach who was charged with Aleah's murder.

We asked Henry about the rumors that he used the information about the body to get his jail sentence shortened. He said that's not true and the proof is that he's still in jail.

Henry recently accepted a plea deal and told us his 8-month long sentence is over but he has no idea when he will actually get out of jail.

