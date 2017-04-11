Fire damages Owensboro home

A fire caused some major damage to a Monarch Avenue home in Owensboro.

Daviess County fire officials say flames and smoke were coming out of the back of the home when they first arrived on scene a little before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Fire officials say the homeowner was home when it started. He's the one who called the fire in. Once crews got on scene, it took them around 20 minutes to put the fire out. Crews say they still don't know what caused the back of the home to go up in flames but are thankful no one was hurt.

"It's a relief to know everyone is out safe. You know our number one concern is life safety, in any situation," Assistant Fire Chief for the Daviess County Fire Department said.

Fire officials say most of the damage was in the back of the home, but the front also had smoke damage.

