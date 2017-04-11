Daviess County deputy charged with 4th degree assault

A Daviess County Sheriff's deputy is facing assault charges.Kentucky State Police arrested 39-year-old Troy Calvert on Sunday. The sheriff's office says Deputy Calvert, who has been with the department for 16 years is currently on a paid suspension.

KSP says the assault happened at a home in Philpot. Trooper Corey King tells us Deputy Calvert was taken to Henderson County Detention Center instead of Daviess County Detention Center so he wouldn't have any run-ins with people he may have arrested in the past. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say it will conduct an internal investigation and decide which direction the department should go next.

"It's horrible. You know, our morale is down in the department. This is not the Deputy Troy Calvert we know. This is totally uncharacteristic of him and obviously we aren't at home with him but at work, he's been an outstanding law enforcement officer, and this has been pretty devastating," Major Marksberry with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office said.

Troy was charged with 4th degree assault.



