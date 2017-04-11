How to prepare your yard equipment for Spring

The warmest day this year, until today, was on May 19th and we hit 92 degrees. The high today was 94, but it was a lot more humid today. That made the feel like temps in the triple digits in some places and it technically isn’t even summer yet.More >>
The warmest day this year, until Monday, was on May 19 when the Tri-State saw temps reach 92 degrees.More >>
Construction of an $8-million investment in one Evansville neighborhood is on schedule. City leaders say Garfield Commons will close the affordable housing gap in the city.More >>
Construction of an $8-million investment in one Evansville neighborhood is on schedule. City leaders say Garfield Commons will close the affordable housing gap in the city.More >>
The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.More >>
The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.More >>
We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.More >>
We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.More >>
It's no walk in the park. One man from the Tri-State is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.More >>
It's no walk in the park. One man from the Tri-State is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A 6-year-old child died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 6-year-old child died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>