Aleah Beckerle laid to rest

Aleah Beckerle laid to rest

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Aleah D. Beckerle (Source: Evansville Police Department) Aleah D. Beckerle (Source: Evansville Police Department)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Aleah Beckerle was laid to rest Tuesday.

Hundreds of people paid their respects to her Monday at a public visitation.

Tuesday's funeral was private.

Aleah's body was found two weeks ago in a vacant Evansville home, ending eight months of searching.

The man accused of killing her, 24-year-old Terrence Roach, is scheduled to be in court next month.

