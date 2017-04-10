Woman awarded money for finding Beckerle's body, alerted incarcerated boyfriend of discovery

Antwan Henry, 43-years-old, has been in jail since his arrest in August for dealing cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession and was sentenced to time served.

Authorities say his girlfriend, Cathy Murray, is the one who found Aleah Beckerle's body in the Bedford Street home. She told Henry, who then told police.

A special prosecutor was brought in to handle his case.

Murray says she was searching for junk, left behind in abandoned homes, the day she found Beckerle's body. Murray was given the $7,500 reward money from local behavioral health group, Apex on Friday.

