Friends, family, strangers pay final respects to Aleah Beckerle

Friends and family are paying their final respects to Aleah Beckerle.

Her private funeral is set for Tuesday. But until 8 p.m. on Monday, visitors will be stopping by Browning Funeral Home in Evansville.

Dozens of people filed in and out of the funeral home. Some people didn't know Aleah, but say they felt a need to reach out and honor her life.

Others, who knew her, remembering her sweet personality. One of those people, Aleah's former teacher at Harrison High School, Angela Maxfield.

Maxfield shared some memories of Aleah, which she will hold close, she says

"Aleah had the sweetest smile, laughter, and giggles," Maxfield explained. "She brought joy to the classroom. We miss her every day. Aleah loved to listen to music and play with musical toys. She was just very innocent. She loved going on field trips, especially bowling and the fall festival."

Aleah's family requested any memorial contributions be sent to Easter Seals Rehab Center here in Evansville. A representative of that organization said in a time like this, it is amazing that the family is thinking of others.

"Kids will take their first steps, say their first words. Adults will be able to become independent again. So, we want the family to know we'll do our best to carry on that light Aleah gave to everyone while she was here." says Easter Seals Director of Marketing and Communications, Pam Kirk.



Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.