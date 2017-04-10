WATCH: The visitation for Aleah Beckerle will be held this afternoon. Details on Sunrise.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WARM AND STORMY: After a sunny weekend, rain with a few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon through early evening. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with wind and hail being the primary storm threats. Low temps will be much warmer in the upper 50's to lower 60's this morning. High temps will remain about 10 degrees above normal in the mid 70's.

ALEAH VISITATION: A large crowd is expected today at the visitation for Aleah Beckerle. It starts at two this afternoon and continues until eight at Browning Funeral Home on Diamond Avenue in Evansville. We're told Browning has offered to cover expenses for the family. Live coverage on Sunrise.

ATV ROLLOVER: We're on the scene of a rollover ATV accident in Warrick County near Vanada Road on Highway 66. The road was down to one for a while as crews worded the scene. We'll have the latest.

OWENSBORO FIRE: Officials are investigating a fire at an apartment complex in Owensboro. It started around 1:30 Sunday afternoon at the Royal Arms Apartments. Several people were forced out because of the fire.

MCCONNELL IN OWENSBORO: Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell will honor former U-S Senator and Kentucky Governor Wendell Ford in Owensboro today. Ford was Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky in the late 60s before serving as Governor.

GORSUCH SWEARING IN: Judge Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice today, filling the seat that's been open for more than a year. Justice Anthony Kennedy will do the honors in the White House Rose Garden.

SERGIO WINS MASTERS: Sergio Garcia is no longer in the conversation of outstanding golfers to never win a major. Not after he slipped his arms into a green jacket on Sunday. Garcia has won the Masters in comeback fashion, beating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.

