Visitation to be held for Aleah Beckerle

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On Monday, visitation will be held for Aleah Beckerle.  

It will be at Browning Funeral Home on Diamond Avenue from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A private funeral service for the family will be held on Tuesday.  

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to either Easter Seals or Riley Hospital for Children.

