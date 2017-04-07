Woman who found Aleah Beckerle's body in an vacant house in Evansville collects reward

Cathy Murray cried as she accepted a check from local behavioral health group, Apex, on Friday.

We were there last summer when co-owner of Apex Shane Sims offered the extra reward money to help encourage someone to come forward with information.

The team at Apex made good on that promise and delivered a $7,500 check to Murray Friday morning.

Murray says she was searching for junk people leave behind in abandoned homes the day she found Aleah Beckerle's body.

"It has definitely changed me. It's something I'll have to live with for the rest of my life," said Murray.

Murray told us she found Aleah in a bedroom near bleach-soaked clothes. Her tip to police led them to the home on South Bedford Ave.

That eventually lead to the arrest of 24-year-old Terrence Roach, whose step-father lived right next door.

Now a memorial grows outside the home and Murray says although the images of that night will stay with her.

The $7,500 reward she claimed will help her try to move on.

"I truly am sorry that a little girl had to lose her life in order for me to get my life together. That bugs me."

Murray says the reward money will help her finally have a home of her own and a stable place for her family to be together.

The original reward was $10,000 for information that would lead police to find Aleah, but one of the people planning to donate a portion of that money lost her financial footing and no longer had it to give.

