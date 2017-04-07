Woman accused of setting fire to Evansville apartment back in jail

The case against an Evansville woman accused of setting fire to her apartment is headed back to court.

Two years ago, a judge ruled Michelle Hershberger was not competent to stand trial and ordered her to be committed to the state hospital.

This week she was released from the hospital and is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The fire happened at the Sugar Mill Creek Apartments on Green River road in April 2014.

Police say Hershberger admitted to intentionally setting the curtains in her bedroom on fire because she wanted to kill herself and another resident in the apartment.

She was charged with arson and is due in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.