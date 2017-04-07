Tri-State family wants to build memorial at home where Aleah's remains were found

A family in Jasper wants to see 1628 South Bedford Avenue demolished and turned into a memorial for Aleah Beckerle.

That's the house where Aleah's remains were found last week and is on the county's list for demolition. City reps say the land bank will take ownership by September and it should be torn down by the end of the year.

The land bank already turned 50 blighted homes over to people who live next to them, turning them into green spaces.

The Hawes family reached out to city officials and hope to own the lot once it is torn down. They tell us they hope to turn it into a peaceful place for to come and remember Aleah.

We reached out to Aleah's family for their thoughts on the project, but we haven't heard back from them yet.

If their plans move forward, the Hawes family says they will need to raise money for donations.

We will keep you updated on the project.

