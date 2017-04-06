Person who found Aleah Beckerle's remains set to collect reward

The woman who found Aleah Beckerle's remains in an abandoned house is now set to collect her reward.

Police say Cathy Murray told them she was searching abandoned properties for junk when she found Aleah's remains last week at a home on South Bedford Avenue.

That tip lead to the positive identification of her remains.

Last summer, local behavioral health group Apex, committed $7,500 in reward money.

On Friday, the staff at Apex will present Murray with a check.

