Local agencies honor National Crime Victims' Rights Week

This weekend, several Evansville organizations are hosting an event to let crime victims know help is out there.

It's in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

"Our system can't repair every wrong. We can certainly do our best to hold defendants accountable, but at the end of the day, its the victims who suffer," said Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

That's why the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, along with several other organizations, are letting victims in the Tri-State know they're not alone and help will always be there.

The theme this year is "Strength. Resilience. Justice."

Officials say a crime doesn't just affect one person; it can affect a family or a community, like what we've seen in the Aleah Beckerle case.

It has affected the entire community.

Prosecutor Herman says his office focuses on victims all year round, but in the case like Aleah Beckerle, they also focus on the voice of victims that are sometimes lost in the criminal justice system.

"Criminals choose to victimize people. Victims don't have a choice. They're going about their daily lives, something happens to them and all of a sudden they're in a situation where because the choice of another individual, they've been wronged," said Hermann.

Communities all over the country are holding events to honor victims.

The event on Saturday will include the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, Albion Fellows Bacon Center, YWCA, Lampion Center, Parenting Time Center, and Holly's House.

It starts at 8:00 a.m Saturday and ends at noon.

The event will be held outside the West Branch Library on Franklin and Wabash.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.