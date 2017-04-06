Aleah's cousin now out of jail to serve home detention

Donna Robertson has been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officials confirm she was released at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

In March Robertson pleaded guilty to criminal confinement and battery in connection with a video of man who police say had been beaten into making false claims about the disappearance of Aleah Beckerle.

As part of a plea deal, Robertson was sentenced to three years of home detention.

All other charges were dismissed.

Debra Wollner and James Wilson, Jr. have also been sentenced in connection with the video.

Last week, the body of Aleah Beckerle was discovered in a home on South Bedford Avenue. She had been missing since July.

Terrence Roach was arrested last Friday. Police say he admitted to taking and killing Aleah.

We have full coverage here.

