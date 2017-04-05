Funeral arrangements for Aleah Beckerle announced

Funeral arrangements for Aleah Beckerle have been made.

Aleah's remains will be released to the family in the next few days and her funeral will be on Tuesday.

Brian Jewell, of Browning Funeral Home in Evansville, told us that Browning is donating its services.

Public visitation is set for Monday from 2-8 at the funeral home on Diamond Avenue.

The funeral service on Tuesday is private.

The coroner's office held Aleah's remains after last week's autopsy, but Jewell says the coroner has promised they'll have Aleah in time for the services.

