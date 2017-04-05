Judge enters preliminary plea of not guilty on behalf of Beckerle murder suspect

A preliminary plea of not guilty has been entered for the man accused in Aleah Beckerle's murder.

The plea was entered by the judge on 24-year-old Terrence Roach's behalf during a Wednesday morning court appearance. Roach made the appearance via video.

Roach stood with his arms folded when the judge addressed him. Said he understood the charges against him. — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) April 5, 2017

The judge also ordered Roach have no contact with Cara Beckerle, Aleah's mother. — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) April 5, 2017

Police say Roach admitted to kidnapping Aleah last July. He is a half brother to Aleah's younger sister.

Last week, Roach voluntarily agreed to an interview with police and confessed to the crime, according to the affidavit. It also states Roach said he smoked K2 and the idea of taking Aleah just, "popped in his head".

Roach's attorney told us there are issues with his mental health.

"There's a lot of information out there that we're going to get and review in our preparation for Mr. Roach's case," said Attorney Glenn Grampp. "We'll just have to wait and see. It takes months to get here and charge him."

Grampp said if this case goes to trial, he might consider a change of venue, citing all of the publicity surrounding it.

Roach is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. He's expected to appear in court again on May 17.

