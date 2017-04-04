Bluegrass museum staff celebrate construction site opening again

It's been over two months since the new Bluegrass Museum construction site in Owensboro has seen any action, but that's finally changing.
City officials announced Monday that Danco is taking over construction after the former contractor declared bankruptcy leaving the site empty. Danco workers didn't waste any time getting right to work.
Hammers and machinery weren't the only sounds ringing on site. When museum staff heard construction was back on, hey knew the best way to celebrate was with a banjo and a hard hat.
"There's a lot of energy around, a lot of anticipation and excitement around the bluegrass museum. To see the construction start back, you can just really sense that excitement," museum director Chris Joslin says.
The site stayed busy, like most of downtown. The staff at Bee Bops, a local diner, say they were excited about the news too. Those hard working construction workers mean lots of hungry visitors.
"I was so happy! So Happy! I can't wait for the bluegrass museum to get finished. It's such a huge draw. ROMP draws so many people from all over the world and that bluegrass museum is another addition to our downtown to make it even more spectacular," diner owner, Donna Johnson, says.
And though there's still a long way to go on construction, those giant beams represent years of celebrating a music that means so much to them any many others, calling for the first jam session.
"That's what this project is all about..music. There's something exciting about bluegrass music, the genre, the people who play it, so it's fun to be out here making music," Joslin says.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
