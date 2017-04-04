Justice for Aleah: Lead detective gives inside look into investigation (part 2)

We are continuing to follow the murder investigation of 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.

While the suspect in the case sits in jail, the lead detective gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the investigation.

Detective Brent Melton couldn't even begin to estimate the number of agencies and volunteers involved in looking for Aleah. He says over 40 search warrants were issued, close to 100 people interviewed, and dozens of places combed through following leads.

"I'll lay awake until 2 in the morning," he said. "You think to yourself, 'What am I missing? What am I doing? Who am I not talking to?' You just go over and over it in your head."

They've searched abandoned homes, lakes, the landfill in Pike County, and one of the most memorable for him, a shallow grave just off Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, where the family anxiously waited once again for any news.

"You could see as we approached them, the horror in their eyes," said Detective Melton. "Of course, when we tell them it's the remains of a dog, the relief was tremendous for them."

Our Beth Sweeney sat down with him and talked about what transpired over the eight months Aleah was missing.

