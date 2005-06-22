Hollywood Meets...the Air Show

(Editor's note: There are dozens of volunteers working on the 2005 Freedom Festival air show. Their sole aim is host a safe show that is also entertaining. The Federal Aviation Administration has a number of professionals on hand behind the scenes to make sure that there are no accidents. In short, we expect to have a safe, professional show this weekend. To salute all the hard working people involved, here's a little tongue in cheek humor to honor their efforts.)

by Steve Burger

Here's our top ten list of famous movie lines that you WILL NOT hear transmitted over the radio during the 2005 Freedom Festival.

1. "Houston, we have a problem." Apollo 13

2. "One of your jet jockeys just buzzed my tower...I want his a--, and I want it now!" Top Gun

3. "But Captain, you cannot change the laws of physics." Star Trek

4. "What we have here is a failure to communicate." Cool Hand Luke

5. "I don't know, I'm making this up as I go." Raiders of the Lost Ark

6. "Go ahead, make my day." Sudden Impact

7. "Tell me, how did you find America?... You turn left at Greenland." Hard Day's Night.

8. "You came in that thing? You're braver than I thought." Star Wars

9. "They're not gonna' catch us, we're on a mission from God!" Blue's Brothers

And the last thing, you won't hear over the radio at the 2005 Freedom Festival:

10. "I'm too close for missiles, I'm switching to guns!" Top Gun

We hope everyone enjoys the show this weekend, and thanks to the volunteers for all their hard work!