EPD: Aleah memorial is passionate, but peaceful

"This scene represents violence, the fact that we found this young lady here," explained EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum. "Please don't come here and add to that."

In the days since Evansville Police confirmed the body found in a home on South Bedford Avenue in Evansville was Aleah Beckerle's, hundreds of people came stopped by to pay their respects.

Police, keeping an eye on the scene here on South Bedford.

Last Friday, they arrested Deion Eastwood, 19-years-old. They say he had a gun and was yelling at a group of people near his step brother's house.

Authorities say his step brother is Terrence Roach, the man arrested for kidnapping and murdering Aleah.

Since then, police say the scene here has calmed down. Sgt. Cullum described it as passionate, but peaceful.

"It's a quiet, respectful vigil where people are coming up and may place a flower or stuffed animal, say a prayer and then they go on," says Sgt. Cullum.

Police aren't the only ones keeping an eye on this vigil.

"I come by here to check everything. I'm gonna start coming tonight, late. Not real late to light the candles and keep them lit." says Vigil watcher, Marie Gross.

Marie Gross passes by a few times a day told us she just wants Aleah's family to know people are thinking of them.

"My son is mildly handicapped, so we've been through a lot," said Gross. "So I know what the family is going through."

Like authorities, Gross wants this place to remain a peaceful, special memorial, honoring Aleah's young life. Right now, she's working on buying another tarp to protect this area her friends put the first one up over the weekend.

"It is a peace place for her," Gross said. "Everybody brings everything so they can remember her. The community is getting together and doing things, so I'm very happy about that."

EPD are also urging people not to try to enter the house. They say their investigation here is over, but they say no one will gain anything by going inside the home.

